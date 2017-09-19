Kataeb: Ruling Class Seeking to Manipulate Results of Legislative Vote

The opposition Kataeb Party on Tuesday accused the ruling political class of seeking to “manipulate the results” of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued after the weekly meeting of its political bureau, the party urged “all Lebanese, especially opinion leaders to act urgently, after corruption and the approach of suspicious deals reached an indescribable extent, at the expense of citizens and the treasury.”

It called on citizens to “raise their voice against the performance of a ruling class that has proved its failure – from renouncing sovereignty to undermining elections to its failure to resolve the garbage crisis as well as its insistence on the power ships deal.”

And slamming the ruling class over its “procrastination” in the issue of organizing parliamentary by-elections in Tripoli and Keserwan and the subsequent cancellation of the polls, Kataeb warned of “the ruling political class' intentions to manipulate the results of the legislative elections, whether through turning the Electoral Supervisory Commission into a body that is loyal to the ruling parties or by seeking to control voters' choices through magnetic cards and the issue of pre-registration.”

“This is all aimed at securing the election of the same parties,” Kataeb warned.