Shorter Meets Hariri, Welcomes Preparations for Upcoming Elections

British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday afternoon and welcomed the ongoing preparations to organize the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“I was pleased to meet with the Prime Minister and discuss how we can further deepen the partnership between the UK and Lebanon. I was able to offer the Prime Minister in person my congratulations on the Lebanese Army’s Fajr al-Jouroud operation, as well as my condolences for those who gave their lives during this operation and who were captured in 2014,” said Shorter after the talks.

He added: “I particularly took the chance to praise the Lebanese security forces for the superb job they have done keeping Lebanon safe. We regularly discuss security matters with our Lebanese counterparts and will continue to do so.”

Turning to the issue of elections, the ambassador welcomed “that preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections are underway, particularly the appointment of the Supervisory Commission.”

“Holding parliamentary elections will be a key moment to reaffirm Lebanon’s status as a democracy,” Shorter pointed out.