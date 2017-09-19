Aoun Holds NY Talks with Jordanian, Palestinian Leaders

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday held separate talks in New York with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the U.N. General Assembly.

Aoun's discussions with Jordan's monarch tackled “the bilateral ties between the two countries and means to strengthen them in all fields,” the National News Agency said.

The two leaders also recalled their meeting in Amman during Aoun's participation in the Arab Summit and discussed the situations in the region, especially in terms of the anti-terror fight, NNA added.

King Abdullah for his part congratulated the Lebanese president on “Lebanon's liberation of the outskirts of the Eastern Mountain Belt from terrorist groups,” stressing that “Jordan stands by Lebanon and its political, military and security institutions.”

Aoun's talks with Abbas meanwhile tackled “the bilateral ties, the situations in the region and the developments of the Palestinian cause.”

Abbas also congratulated Aoun on “Lebanon's liberation of its land from terrorism.”

Aoun is scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday.