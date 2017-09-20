Israeli Warplanes Drop Missile-Deflecting Flares over al-Mansouri

A number of Israeli warplanes violated Lebanese airspace over the South on Wednesday evening and released several missile-deflecting flares, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said the warplanes overflew the border region and dropped a number of missile-deflecting flares over the outskirts of the Tyre District town of al-Mansouri.

The development comes after an Israeli airstrike Tuesday on the Lebanese-Syrian border east of the southern town of Shebaa. The strike followed Israel's downing of what it described as a Hizbullah-operated, Iranian-made drone near Syria's occupied Golan Heights.

On September 10, Israeli warplanes flying at low altitude broke the sound barrier over the city of Sidon and the neighboring areas, causing minor material damage and sparking panic among residents.

The development came days after Israeli warplanes bombed a military site in Syria from Lebanon’s airspace.

The Foreign Ministry has filed an urgent complaint against Israel with the U.N. Security Council over the violations.