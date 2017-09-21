Mobile version

Army Sets Up Posts in Hourtaala as Part of Security Plan

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 September 2017, 15:49
The army on Thursday set up fixed posts in the northern Bekaa town of Hourtaala, state-run National News Agency reported.

The posts were introduced on the road that links Hourtaala to al-Khodr, one of eastern Baalbek's towns, NNA said.

The move is “part of a security plan aimed at pursuing fugitives and security violators in the Baalbek-Hermel region,” the agency added.

Comments 2
Thumb janoubi 21 September 2017, 16:57

laughable!

Missing nahaaretz.got.talent 21 September 2017, 19:14

a isra2eeli with a lebanese avatar calling himself janoubi is even more laughable.

