Army Sets Up Posts in Hourtaala as Part of Security Plan
The army on Thursday set up fixed posts in the northern Bekaa town of Hourtaala, state-run National News Agency reported.
The posts were introduced on the road that links Hourtaala to al-Khodr, one of eastern Baalbek's towns, NNA said.
The move is “part of a security plan aimed at pursuing fugitives and security violators in the Baalbek-Hermel region,” the agency added.
21 September 2017, 16:57
