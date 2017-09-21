Army Sets Up Posts in Hourtaala as Part of Security Plan

The army on Thursday set up fixed posts in the northern Bekaa town of Hourtaala, state-run National News Agency reported.

The posts were introduced on the road that links Hourtaala to al-Khodr, one of eastern Baalbek's towns, NNA said.

The move is “part of a security plan aimed at pursuing fugitives and security violators in the Baalbek-Hermel region,” the agency added.