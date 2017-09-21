Mobile version

'Flammable Cleaning Liquids' Spark Bomb Scare in Central Beirut

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 September 2017, 23:06
A car carrying "flammable cleaning liquids" sparked a bomb scare in central Beirut on Thursday evening.

TV networks initially reported that the explosive detection equipment of Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq's convoy had detected "a car carrying boxes filled with explosive material in the Ring area in central Beirut."

But after inspection, bomb technicians said the car was filled with flammable cleaning detergents, TV networks said.

Lebanon
