'Flammable Cleaning Liquids' Spark Bomb Scare in Central Beirut
A car carrying "flammable cleaning liquids" sparked a bomb scare in central Beirut on Thursday evening.
TV networks initially reported that the explosive detection equipment of Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq's convoy had detected "a car carrying boxes filled with explosive material in the Ring area in central Beirut."
But after inspection, bomb technicians said the car was filled with flammable cleaning detergents, TV networks said.
