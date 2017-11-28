Aoun Assures Hariri on Hizbullah's 'Neutrality' Intention

Aoun Assures Hariri on Hizbullah's 'Neutrality' Intentionإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun has reportedly assured Prime Minister Saad Hariri that Hizbullah party has expressed readiness to dissociate itself from the regional wars, the Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.
Sources close to Hariri told the daily that “Aoun has assured Hariri at the end of his bilateral consultations on Monday with the country's political parties that Hizbullah intends to offer assurances that gives a sense of ease in the country.”
They added that Aoun has told Hariri of “Hizbullah's clear commitment to neutralize and dissociate itself form the regional crises, particularly on the role of Hizbullah's weapons abroad,” however Hariri has requested “concrete” measures in that regard.
Aoun on Monday kicked off bilateral consultations with the political parties at the Baabda Palace, a few days after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that he was suspending his resignation pending negotiations.
The consultations have reportedly tackled the security situation, the dissociation policy, ties with Arab states, the Taef Accord and the government's situation, and the stance on the Israeli threats, including the defense strategy.
In addition to several political parties, Aoun received Hizbullah MP Moahmmed Raad who announced that he and the president discussed “the protection of Lebanon and the resumption of the government's work.”
“The viewpoints of the Loyalty to Resistance bloc and President Aoun are identical,” Raad added, hoping the stances will be translated into action.
The premier has called for dissociating Lebanon from the regional conflicts through ending Hizbullah’s involvement in them.
Anyone protecting a criminal militia working for the interest of criminal regimes and holding Lebanon hostage to Iran's regional ambitions is committing high treason. Hizbollah's cost to the Lebanese economy in lack of growth and exodus of multinational firms is in the hundred of billion dollars, not to mention making a mockery of independence, sovereignty, justice and democracy.
Aoun Assures Hariri on Hizbullah's 'Neutrality' Intention
and his assurances are worthless.
Isseh Isseh L7asseh Kesseh
You can cut off your scrotum and swallow it instead.
Coming from an Anchor baby, yeah that really counts.
I can make you swallow it babies. American scum
Anchor baby, that made no sense whatsoever. Sounds like some creepy fetish of yours though.
@iraneez :USEFUL TIP: people who keep talking about their dicks usually have the smallest ones ;)
I say the tiny ones, if at all existent ones in the most remotely possible way? Definitely the fake account creators.
they are very real, elemental, but the nahaaretz selective banning policy doesn't leave anyone the choice ;)
it's rather the shia.chic and shia.mintak type of accounts (which you silently favor you hypocrit) that are the fakes ;)
they are very real, elemental, but the nahaaretz selective banning policy doesn't leave anyone the choice ;)
it's rather the shia.chic and shia.mintak type of accounts (which you silently favor you hypocrit) that are the fakes ;)
flame ya prick, chill ya shill
thank you for the tip flamethrower from broadwayz; i refer you to your wife the sharmuta; she can best attest to the size of my dick. Ask her why she has a sore throat.
" the nahaaretz selective banning policy doesn't leave anyone the choice ;)
^flame 3arsa, why so butthurt ya sahyooni-irani abu nuss zabra?
I did not see you object about the selective banning policy when more than half the anti-shi3icunts were also banned like phil and texas? why is dat ya manyouk?
Hezballah's commitment to the dissociation policy is as valuable as their commitment to the Baabda declaration, the Doha agreement and a calm summer of 2006.