Aoun Assures Hariri on Hizbullah's 'Neutrality' Intention

President Michel Aoun has reportedly assured Prime Minister Saad Hariri that Hizbullah party has expressed readiness to dissociate itself from the regional wars, the Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.

Sources close to Hariri told the daily that “Aoun has assured Hariri at the end of his bilateral consultations on Monday with the country's political parties that Hizbullah intends to offer assurances that gives a sense of ease in the country.”

They added that Aoun has told Hariri of “Hizbullah's clear commitment to neutralize and dissociate itself form the regional crises, particularly on the role of Hizbullah's weapons abroad,” however Hariri has requested “concrete” measures in that regard.

Aoun on Monday kicked off bilateral consultations with the political parties at the Baabda Palace, a few days after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that he was suspending his resignation pending negotiations.

The consultations have reportedly tackled the security situation, the dissociation policy, ties with Arab states, the Taef Accord and the government's situation, and the stance on the Israeli threats, including the defense strategy.

In addition to several political parties, Aoun received Hizbullah MP Moahmmed Raad who announced that he and the president discussed “the protection of Lebanon and the resumption of the government's work.”

“The viewpoints of the Loyalty to Resistance bloc and President Aoun are identical,” Raad added, hoping the stances will be translated into action.

The premier has called for dissociating Lebanon from the regional conflicts through ending Hizbullah’s involvement in them.