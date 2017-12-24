Alloush: Mustaqbal-LF Talks Ongoing, Albeit without 'Drastic Progress'

Dialogue between representatives of al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Lebanese Forces “is still ongoing, albeit without drastic progress,” senior Mustaqbal official Mustafa Alloush has said.

In remarks to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper published Sunday, Alloush noted that the talks are focusing on “an essential point, which is facilitating and supporting the work of the government in the wake of the criticism it has faced in recent period from LF officials who are also represented in the Cabinet.”

The Mustaqbal official said “the initiative that Prime Minister Saad Hariri has made towards LF leader Samir Geagea through offering him seasons greetings” as well as “the softened LF criticism of the government’s work” could lead to a “positive outcome.”

Relations between the two long-time allies were strained after some Mustaqbal officials accused the LF of inciting Saudi leaders to press Hariri to resign.

The row is also linked to Geagea's statement in the wake of Hariri's resignation that the premier should have resigned earlier and that "no self-respecting person would stay in the government after all the events of the past few months."