Mobile version

Berlin, Paris Urge Moscow to Press Damascus for 'Immediate' Ceasefire

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 February 2018, 15:58
W460

The leaders of Germany and France urged Russia Sunday to exert "maximum pressure" on Syria for an "immediate" implementation of a U.N. ceasefire in the war-ravaged country, Berlin said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin "that it is crucial that the (U.N.) resolution be implemented quickly and comprehensively," Merkel's office said in a statement.

"They call on Russia in this context to exercise maximum pressure on the Syrian regime to achieve an immediate suspension of air raids and fighting."

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 2
Missing incorruptible.cityboy 25 February 2018, 16:09

ya bajam, it is the russians doing the bombing:))))
roflmaoooooo as roro ibnil whoro who reads every comment on the forum but opts not to post always says.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 25 February 2018, 16:22

What a bunch of hypocrites. May millions of Syrian of refugees move to your countries.

Reply Report