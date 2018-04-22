Qatar Emir Meets al-Rahi, Says 'Looking Forward' to Visiting Lebanon

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held talks Sunday in Doha with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi and said he is “looking forward to visiting Lebanon,” Lebanese TV networks said.

Stressing the importance of al-Rahi's visit to Qatar, where he laid the cornerstone for the Saint Charbel Church, Sheikh Tamim said he is “looking forward to visiting Lebanon in the near future.”

And describing Lebanese expats in Qatar as “respectful,” the Emir called on the patriarch to “play a role in promoting dialogue as a solution to the Middle East's problems.”

Al-Rahi for his part said “Qataris want to return to Lebanon” and that Sheikh Tamim promised him to “resolve the obstacles that are facing the Lebanese, especially regarding work visas.”

“We heard words of peace and a call for accord from the Emir of Qatar, who expressed gratitude for Lebanon's support for Qatar and noted that Lebanon has the ability to overcome difficulties through its unity,” the patriarch added.

Al-Rahi had earlier met with Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister.

The patriarch and the foreign minister “stressed the importance of peace in the Middle East and the importance of maintaining a good relation between Lebanon and Qatar,” TV networks said.

The Qatari minister for his part pointed out that “Lebanese citizens are being treated like Qataris in Doha.”