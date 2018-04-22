Mobile version

Anti-Hizbullah Candidate Ali al-Amin Assaulted in His Hometown

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 April 2018, 15:58
W460

Anti-Hizbullah journalist and parliamentary candidate Ali al-Amin was physically assaulted Sunday in his southern hometown Shaqra at the hands of Hizbullah supporters.

“I'm besieged in the town of Shaqra. I have been attacked by more than 30 young men who belong to Hizbullah. My tooth is broken from the beating and I suffered punches and kicks to my body. They used all types of physical assault against me,” al-Amin said in a video posted online, describing the assailants as a “group of thugs.”

He called on President Michel Aoun and the Supervisory Commission for Elections to address the incident.

“I was assaulted as I was hanging one of my pictures,” al-Amin explained.

MTV said he was taken to the Tebnin Hospital for treatment after suffering bruises and fractures in the back.

Al-Amin's electoral list, 'Shbaana Haki' (Enough With Talking), which is comprised of independent Shiite figures and a Lebanese Forces candidate, slammed the incident as a “blatant and demeaning attack.”

“This reflects the confusion of the de facto forces and their rejection of any change in their regions,” the alliance said.

Lebanon
Comments 23
Thumb janoubi 22 April 2018, 16:12

تعرض الصحفي اللبناني المرشح في الانتخابات النيابية علي الأمين، الأحد، لضرب مبرح على يد مجموعة من حزب الله، أثناء محاولته تعليق لافتات دعائية.
وروى الأمين رئيس تحرير موقع “جنوبية”، وقائع الاعتداء الذي تعرض له في بلدته شقرا في قضاء بنت جبيل، مما أسفر عن إصابات عدة، نقل على إثرها للمستشفى.
وتحدث الصحفي اللبناني لـ”سكاي نيوز عربية” قائلا: “أنا مرشح للانتخابات النيابية. كنت أقوم شخصيا بتعليق بعض الصور لي كمرشح حتى جاءت مجموعة من أكثر من 30 شخصا أمام الملأ، قاموا بالضرب والرفس والضرب على الوجه. كسر أحد أسناني”.
وتابع الأمين بصوت خافت: “هؤلاء مجموعة من الشبيحة الذين اعتدنا عليهم. هم عناصر من حزب الله يستقوون بالسلاح لمصادرة كل من يقول رأيا مختلفا، برسم رئيس الجمهورية ورسم كل من يقول إن هناك شيئا من الديمقراطية في هذا البلد وإن هناك انتخابات نيابية”.
واعتبر الأمين أن حزب الله “يفوز بسلاحه وبضغطه على الناس. لا أحد يقوم بحمايتنا”.
http://janoubia.com/2018/04/22/سكاي-نيوز-ضرب-مبرح-من-عناصر-حزب-الله/

Reply Report
Thumb smarty 22 April 2018, 16:49

Where were the military forces or the ISF? Nowhere to help the honorable candidate. What will happen to the culprits? Nothing, because this has been ongoing since late 2004.

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 22 April 2018, 17:17

Tfeh!

Reply Report
Missing hajjradwan 22 April 2018, 17:21

Sorry to say I'm not surprised at all. Sayyed Ali al-Amin and his family have been targets of Hezballah's Neanderthals for years. One day the funding will dry up and Hezballah will die off. But the al-Amin clan will still be shining beacons of learning and free thinking working to show the Neanderthals the way out of ignorance.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 22 April 2018, 17:26

سلم رئيس اتحاد بلديات كسروان _ الفتوح جوان حبيش درعًا ومفتاح كسروان الى مرشح “حزب الله” في جبيل حسين زعيتر.
ويظهر في الفيديو تقديم حبيش مفتاحًا مع الدرع الى زعيتر لتسليمه بدوره الى أمين عام “حزب الله” حسن نصرالله.

https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2018/04/22/hbeish-zaeiter/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=xn76_vE9jjw

Reply Report
Thumb ex-fpm 23 April 2018, 08:22

They (the FPM) are despicable creatures.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 22 April 2018, 18:15

Why didn’t the witnesses take their cars and run the terrorists over to save his threatened life? We need to use any object at our disposal to fight the Iranian implants.

Reply Report
Thumb gma-bs-artist. 22 April 2018, 19:05

Nasrallah's unending TV presence like bad infomercials, the attacks on Al-Amine and Al-Jawhari and the repeated destruction of opposing billboards shows a nervousness never seen before in the Shiite duo camp. That's strange with all polls seeming to point to easy wins for them with minimal loses almost everywhere. I wonder if the nervelessness stems from their internal poling showing otherwise.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 22 April 2018, 21:56

MoFan didn’t appreciate your comment! He might login under many aliases as he usually does to “punish” you loool.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 22 April 2018, 21:57

MoFan didn’t appreciate your comment!

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 22 April 2018, 23:13

That is the same thing, if a Sunni man in Tripoli smeared King Salman, or a Druze man in Aley smeared Jumblat or a Christian in Zahle insulted Geagea.

Ofcourse supporters will be mad if someone like that roams around, as would any other party in Lebanon.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 22 April 2018, 23:14

This saudi paid man even got off lucky.

Report
Thumb warrior 23 April 2018, 03:16

Not unusual for a shia thug like you to find this kind of behavior rather acceptable.

Report
Missing maroun 23 April 2018, 10:39

the only people who are paid to sell there sole and country are creatures like yourself.

Report
Missing suspended2.0 23 April 2018, 15:26

Mystic, what is the difference between a brave Shi3a and a cowardly one? The brave Shi3a stands up and faces barbarians everyday, he goes out on his own to post pictures for the elections he's running in instead of sending his supporters to do it and endangering them, he's beaten up by the barbarians for trying to exercise his democratic right. The cowardly Shi3a starts a war causes 1500 innocent Lebanese to be killed then immediately run away into the sewers where he's been hiding ever since. Ironically from within his hiding place in the sewers he keeps claiming victory. The cowards will spend his reaming years fleeing from sewer to sewer. Rats and cockroaches have more honor than the cowardly Shi3a, they live in the sewers because it's their nature and they don't know any better not because they are cowards.

Report
Missing wizzaghar6 23 April 2018, 16:40

A supporter of Iranian paid party- by the admission of Nassrallah himself- is accusing others of being Saudi paid. Do you have any proof - as Mowaten Arsa always asks - that he received money from the Saudis?

Report
Missing mowaten.ibnil.3ahira 23 April 2018, 17:05

the shi3i iranian cunt who sucks iranian dick for breakfast is talking about saudi paid:)

Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 23 April 2018, 20:43

So your justifying this? and its no wonder that Kizb followers are so educated and smart Mystic.... Still enjoy your 6th century world and flip flops...

Report
Thumb kanaanljdid 23 April 2018, 19:54

For those who still didn't understand who is controlling and occupying the country...

Reply Report
Thumb kanaanljdid 23 April 2018, 19:54

For those who still didn't understand who is controlling and occupying the country...

Reply Report
Thumb kanaanljdid 23 April 2018, 19:54

For those who still didn't understand who is controlling and occupying the country...

Reply Report
Thumb kanaanljdid 23 April 2018, 19:54

For those who still didn't understand who is controlling and occupying the country...

Reply Report
Thumb kanaanljdid 23 April 2018, 19:54

For those who still didn't understand who is controlling and occupying the country...

Reply Report