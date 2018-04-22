Anti-Hizbullah Candidate Ali al-Amin Assaulted in His Hometown

Anti-Hizbullah journalist and parliamentary candidate Ali al-Amin was physically assaulted Sunday in his southern hometown Shaqra at the hands of Hizbullah supporters.

“I'm besieged in the town of Shaqra. I have been attacked by more than 30 young men who belong to Hizbullah. My tooth is broken from the beating and I suffered punches and kicks to my body. They used all types of physical assault against me,” al-Amin said in a video posted online, describing the assailants as a “group of thugs.”

He called on President Michel Aoun and the Supervisory Commission for Elections to address the incident.

“I was assaulted as I was hanging one of my pictures,” al-Amin explained.

MTV said he was taken to the Tebnin Hospital for treatment after suffering bruises and fractures in the back.

Al-Amin's electoral list, 'Shbaana Haki' (Enough With Talking), which is comprised of independent Shiite figures and a Lebanese Forces candidate, slammed the incident as a “blatant and demeaning attack.”

“This reflects the confusion of the de facto forces and their rejection of any change in their regions,” the alliance said.