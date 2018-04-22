Anti-Hizbullah Candidate Ali al-Amin Assaulted in His Hometown

Anti-Hizbullah Candidate Ali al-Amin Assaulted in His Hometownإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Anti-Hizbullah journalist and parliamentary candidate Ali al-Amin was physically assaulted Sunday in his southern hometown Shaqra at the hands of Hizbullah supporters.
“I'm besieged in the town of Shaqra. I have been attacked by more than 30 young men who belong to Hizbullah. My tooth is broken from the beating and I suffered punches and kicks to my body. They used all types of physical assault against me,” al-Amin said in a video posted online, describing the assailants as a “group of thugs.”
He called on President Michel Aoun and the Supervisory Commission for Elections to address the incident.
“I was assaulted as I was hanging one of my pictures,” al-Amin explained.
MTV said he was taken to the Tebnin Hospital for treatment after suffering bruises and fractures in the back.
Al-Amin's electoral list, 'Shbaana Haki' (Enough With Talking), which is comprised of independent Shiite figures and a Lebanese Forces candidate, slammed the incident as a “blatant and demeaning attack.”
“This reflects the confusion of the de facto forces and their rejection of any change in their regions,” the alliance said.
تعرض الصحفي اللبناني المرشح في الانتخابات النيابية علي الأمين، الأحد، لضرب مبرح على يد مجموعة من حزب الله، أثناء محاولته تعليق لافتات دعائية.
وروى الأمين رئيس تحرير موقع “جنوبية”، وقائع الاعتداء الذي تعرض له في بلدته شقرا في قضاء بنت جبيل، مما أسفر عن إصابات عدة، نقل على إثرها للمستشفى.
وتحدث الصحفي اللبناني لـ”سكاي نيوز عربية” قائلا: “أنا مرشح للانتخابات النيابية. كنت أقوم شخصيا بتعليق بعض الصور لي كمرشح حتى جاءت مجموعة من أكثر من 30 شخصا أمام الملأ، قاموا بالضرب والرفس والضرب على الوجه. كسر أحد أسناني”.
وتابع الأمين بصوت خافت: “هؤلاء مجموعة من الشبيحة الذين اعتدنا عليهم. هم عناصر من حزب الله يستقوون بالسلاح لمصادرة كل من يقول رأيا مختلفا، برسم رئيس الجمهورية ورسم كل من يقول إن هناك شيئا من الديمقراطية في هذا البلد وإن هناك انتخابات نيابية”.
واعتبر الأمين أن حزب الله “يفوز بسلاحه وبضغطه على الناس. لا أحد يقوم بحمايتنا”.
Where were the military forces or the ISF? Nowhere to help the honorable candidate. What will happen to the culprits? Nothing, because this has been ongoing since late 2004.
Sorry to say I'm not surprised at all. Sayyed Ali al-Amin and his family have been targets of Hezballah's Neanderthals for years. One day the funding will dry up and Hezballah will die off. But the al-Amin clan will still be shining beacons of learning and free thinking working to show the Neanderthals the way out of ignorance.
Why didn’t the witnesses take their cars and run the terrorists over to save his threatened life? We need to use any object at our disposal to fight the Iranian implants.
Nasrallah's unending TV presence like bad infomercials, the attacks on Al-Amine and Al-Jawhari and the repeated destruction of opposing billboards shows a nervousness never seen before in the Shiite duo camp. That's strange with all polls seeming to point to easy wins for them with minimal loses almost everywhere. I wonder if the nervelessness stems from their internal poling showing otherwise.
MoFan didn’t appreciate your comment! He might login under many aliases as he usually does to “punish” you loool.
That is the same thing, if a Sunni man in Tripoli smeared King Salman, or a Druze man in Aley smeared Jumblat or a Christian in Zahle insulted Geagea.
Ofcourse supporters will be mad if someone like that roams around, as would any other party in Lebanon.
This saudi paid man even got off lucky.
Not unusual for a shia thug like you to find this kind of behavior rather acceptable.
the only people who are paid to sell there sole and country are creatures like yourself.
Mystic, what is the difference between a brave Shi3a and a cowardly one? The brave Shi3a stands up and faces barbarians everyday, he goes out on his own to post pictures for the elections he's running in instead of sending his supporters to do it and endangering them, he's beaten up by the barbarians for trying to exercise his democratic right. The cowardly Shi3a starts a war causes 1500 innocent Lebanese to be killed then immediately run away into the sewers where he's been hiding ever since. Ironically from within his hiding place in the sewers he keeps claiming victory. The cowards will spend his reaming years fleeing from sewer to sewer. Rats and cockroaches have more honor than the cowardly Shi3a, they live in the sewers because it's their nature and they don't know any better not because they are cowards.
A supporter of Iranian paid party- by the admission of Nassrallah himself- is accusing others of being Saudi paid. Do you have any proof - as Mowaten Arsa always asks - that he received money from the Saudis?
the shi3i iranian cunt who sucks iranian dick for breakfast is talking about saudi paid:)
So your justifying this? and its no wonder that Kizb followers are so educated and smart Mystic.... Still enjoy your 6th century world and flip flops...
For those who still didn't understand who is controlling and occupying the country...
