Berri: Futility of Hegemony is One Lesson Drawn from these Electionsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Speaker Nabih Berri made a televised interview on Monday after Sunday’s parliamentary elections, where he advised “big winners” in the polls to derive lessons that “hegemony is useless,” stressing that the “finance ministry will always have a Shiite minister.”
Berri, who seldom speaks to reporters, told LBCI: “The biggest winner must learn from the lessons given by these elections that attempts of hegemony and sectarianism do no benefit.”
“Exploiting money for electoral purposes have proven futile. The elections gave a lesson about corruption. People want real reform,” added Berri.
The Speaker stressed the need to quickly form a new government after the elections, assuring that he has always “supported the term of President Michel Aoun.”
On the figure he would name as Premier for the new government, he said: “Everyone knows who my candidate is, but i will not name him today.”
To a question on whether the Speaker insists on having a Shiite minister for the finance Ministry, Berri said: “Yes, the Finance Ministry according to the Taef accord is strictly for the Shiite community.”
Let's hope they won't renew his mandate at the head of the Parliament, He's a tumour for our democracy.
It’s a form of democracy, a failed one among other things such as kleptocracy and particracy.
The Iranian gov and the Supreme leader Khamenei would like to congratulate the good people of the Iranian province Lebanon on their successful completion of their local council body. It is with tremendous joy that the supreme leader received the news that his Iranian conservative camp won the majority of seats for the great Islamic revolution cause.
It would also like to congratulate the appointed governor of Lebanon province - Hassan Nassrallah, as well as his vice governor Michel Aoun on conducting the election and on such heartwarming results. With the hope that the appointment of the Mayor of Lebanon - Saad Hariti and his Mayoral members will soon follow.