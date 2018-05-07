Hariri Says Mustaqbal Defeated 'Elimination' Bid, Hits Back at Israeli Minister
Prime Minister Saad Hariri admitted Monday that his al-Mustaqbal Movement had lost a third of its seats in parliament following the country's first general election in nine years, while noting that it faced “a scheme to eliminate it from political life.”
Hariri said the results, which have not yet been officially announced, credit his movement with 21 of parliament's 128 seats, a drop from the 33 it controlled in the outgoing legislature.
“The Lebanese have said their word and there was a clear 'yes' to al-Mustaqbal Movement and its candidates,” the premier added.
"We were betting on a better result and a wider bloc with better Christian and Shiite participation," he said.
Vowing that Mustaqbal will remain “the movement of moderation across Lebanon,” Hariri added that “people voted for the stability project.”
“Those who won in parliamentary elections are our partners in the principle of stability,” he noted.
And adding that he is “satisfied with the results” of the elections, Hariri said he extends his hand to “every Lebanese man and woman who took part in the elections, in order to preserve stability and create jobs.”
Hariri -- and other senior politicians -- blamed the unexpectedly weak turnout on a new electoral law which appears to have confused or disappointed voters.
"The problem with this election: a lot of people didn't understand it," he said when asked about the turnout.
The prime minister stressed that “Lebanon can only be ruled through all its political components,” adding that “those who think otherwise would be fooling themselves.”
“That's why we should work together to build the country,” he added.
As for his relation with President Michel Aoun, Hariri emphasized that he will remain his “ally.”
“This alliance ensures stability... and political consensus and the election of President Aoun are what immunized the country,” the PM added.
Asked whether his bloc will vote in favor of the re-election of Nabih Berri as Parliament Speaker, Hariri said: “I will answer like Speaker Nabih Berri did: I know who I will vote for.”
Asked about the remarks of an Israeli minister, who said the vote results show that “Hizbullah equals Lebanon,” Hariri underlined that “Lebanon is the Lebanese government, the dissociation policy and the ministerial policy statement.”
“Hizbullah has a parliamentary bloc and it has weapons, but this is a regional issue,” the premier added.
“The president said that a defense strategy will be discussed after the elections, and as for the issue of weapons, my stance is well-known and I'm against illegitimate weapons,” he went on to say.
The Iranian gov and the Supreme leader Khamenei would like to congratulate the good people of the Iranian province Lebanon on their successful completion of their local council body. It is with tremendous joy that the supreme leader received the news that his Iranian conservative camp won the majority of seats for the great Islamic revolution cause.
It would also like to congratulate the appointed governor of Lebanon province - Hassan Nassrallah, as well as his vice governor Michel Aoun on conducting the election and on such heartwarming results. With the hope that the appointment of counsel speacker Berri, and the Mayor of Lebanon -Hariti and his Mayoral members will soon follow.
These elections were a Hizbollah trap compliment of two useful idiots, orange and blue. The Orange by their greed and willingness to sell country freedom and democracy for personal gain, and the blue by total inexperience and stabbing the principles of the Cedar Revolution in the Back! Thanks for Orange and Blue, Lebanon is thrown to the Abyss and the Dark Ages.
Hariri on elections: We were hoping to achieve a better result and a bigger bloc but al-Mustaqbal Movement faced a scheme to eliminate it from political life.
Did somebody force you to accept an electoral law that would guarantee you the loss of at least 10 MPs from the onset? No.... You did it willingly because that was part of the deal for making you Prime Minister,
Stop whining and resign. There are hundreds more qualified than you to represent the Sunnis of Lebanon.
Tell us please: are you accountable within Mustaqbal? In the civilized world, the head of a party gets changed or he/she resigns when they lead the party to an electoral defeat. In your case, you continue as if you have a holy mandate.
We are sick and tired of seeing your face and your stutter on TV.
I beg to differ Mr. Hariri.
We never sought to eliminate you or Mustakbal party we only sought to diminish your influence so ours can grow in its place. But to eliminate you- Never. You have proved to be a very useful tool as Head Mayor of our Lebanon province, your talent of bringing in bio of $$$ in hard currency from foreign donors to our coffers as well as your willingness to adapt to our Iranian Islamic Revolutionary rule are unmatched. It is our wish to see you appointed back as Mayor of Lebanon province the soonest.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri admitted Monday that his al-Mustaqbal Movement had lost a third of its seats in parliament following the country's first general election in nine years.
Well deserved
Enjoy it Sheikh Saad.
Don't tell me he just found out the election law cost him one third of his seats????
I think people are sick of this loser!