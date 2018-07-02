EU Says US Risks $294 bn Global Hit over Auto Tariffs

The European Union warned on Monday that up to $294 billion worth of US exports would face counter-measures if President Donald Trump went through on its threat to slap duties on auto imports.

In a letter to US authorities, the European Commission, which handles trade policy for the bloc's 28 members, said "up to $294 billion of US exports... could be subject to countermeasures across sectors of the US economy".

This was the equivalent to 19 percent of US total exports in 2017, it added.