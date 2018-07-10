Jumblat: We Don't Want to be a 'Dump' for Our Govt. Partners

Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat lashed out Tuesday at reported plans for docking a new Turkish power ship in the Jiye area.

“We have been told that the third ship... will dock in Jiye after it was barred from docking in al-Zahrani. In Jiye, we want a new power plant and we don't want to be a waste dump for our partners in the government including the Doumit family,” Jumblat tweeted.

The PSP leader had on Monday described the two Turkish power ships that Lebanon has been renting for several years now as “the main reason behind the budget deficit.”