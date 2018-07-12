Aoun: No Fear of Bankruptcy in Presence of Lebanon Oil Wealth

President Michel Aoun on Thursday slammed “those who voice stances that weaken confidence in the Lebanese economy and the national currency,” reassuring that Lebanon cannot go bankrupt in the presence of its “oil wealth.”

“No one will manage to halt the campaign of reform and combating corruption that I started upon assuming the presidency and this reform path will continue with the efforts of all those who believe in Lebanon, no matter how much those annoyed by it try to obstruct it... whether they are politicians or anyone else,” Aoun said.

Wondering about “the real objectives of those who voice stances that weaken confidence in the Lebanese economy and the national currency,” Aoun said “Lebanon has an oil wealth that will be extracted and there is no fear of bankruptcy in its presence/”

He added: “We are working on reviving the economy, but this cannot happen overnight. It rather requires further patience and as much resilience as possible from all sectors because we have inherited a heavy burden.”