Third Turkish Power Ship Arrives Off Jiye Shore

A Turkish power generating ship arrived Sunday off the Lebanese coastal town of Jiye, the National News Agency said.

“It will dock next to the Jiye power plant and will be connected to it,” NNA added.

It said the ship was towed from Beirut by a specialized vessel.

Under a deal with the government, the ship will supply Lebanon with 200 additional megawatts that will be free of charge in the first three months.

For the past few years, Lebanon has been relying on two other Turkish power ships to cover some of its power generation deficit – the Fatmagül Sultan and the Orhan Bey.