Third Turkish Power Ship Arrives Off Jiye Shore
A Turkish power generating ship arrived Sunday off the Lebanese coastal town of Jiye, the National News Agency said.
“It will dock next to the Jiye power plant and will be connected to it,” NNA added.
It said the ship was towed from Beirut by a specialized vessel.
Under a deal with the government, the ship will supply Lebanon with 200 additional megawatts that will be free of charge in the first three months.
For the past few years, Lebanon has been relying on two other Turkish power ships to cover some of its power generation deficit – the Fatmagül Sultan and the Orhan Bey.
And the theft goes on! it would could so much less to build power plants to produce 10x more power for the same price over the years. how many billions of dollars did we pay since the first scam ships arrived? we could have financed a nuclear power plant for sure with that kind of money.
the president has asked the lebanese people to fight corruption and i am happily reporting this deal as corrupt to the bone. Put your son in lawless and Teezah bou kharalil in jail now ya micho.
Yala ya batal ....show us how tough ya general inta
Tfee
Dear Thatisit,
Thank you for your letter and help in freeing our nation from corruption. The Circus has reviewed your report on Corruption. Please be aware the rules for this is clear;
1.Any stealing of Funds from the government or private sector external to the Clown family.
2. Any wrong doing pertaining to Kizballah and Amal.
Please note that it is only acceptable to bypass one or point two if you have approval from Damascus and or Iran. All other dealings are considered illegal.
Regards,
The Circus.
Dear whyaskwhy,
You forgot the other corrupt clowns, such as Lebanese Forces,, Kataeeb, Progressive Socialist , Mirada and so on... So please do not limit you statements to one or two specific groups that you oppose they are all corrupt and should be brought to justice for what they have done to the country.