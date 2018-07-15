Al-Rahi Slams 'Clinging to Shares, Exclusion' in Govt. Formation Talks

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday criticized parties insisting on certain shares in the new government and attempts to “exclude” certain parties.

“Clinging to shares or limiting them to certain blocs while excluding other parties and competent individuals from the non-partisan civil society do not justify delaying the government at the expense of public welfare,” al-Rahi warned in his Saint Charbel Day sermon.

“Everyone inside and outside the country are awaiting the formation of the government, because every day of delay carries major repercussions and grave losses to the economy and all its sectors,” the patriarch cautioned.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming the new government on May 24.

Several obstacles are hindering his mission, especially political wrangling over the Christian and Druze shares.