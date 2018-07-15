Al-Sayyed, Zoaiter Spat over 'Shiites of State, Resistance'

Caretaker Agriculture Minister Ghazi Zoaiter of the AMAL Movement hit back Sunday at remarks by MP Jamil al-Sayyed, the controversial ex-General Security chief who was elected a lawmaker for the Baalbek-Hermel region after allying with Hizbullah in the May parliamentary polls.

“Those whom you claimed are the Shiites of the state are the Shiites of the resistance and are the Lebanese of all sects. We did not perform our duty when we refrained from responding to you several times... Unfortunately, it turned out that the 'son of the state' wants those who are like him to stand by him and we are not like him,” Zoaiter tweeted.

Al-Sayyed had tweeted that the Shiite divide is “not between the Bekaa and the South” but rather between “the Shiites of the state, led by Speaker (Nabih) Berri, and the Shiites of the resistance, led by (Hizbullah chief) Sayyed (Hassan Nasrallah).”

“The Shiites of the resistance performed their duty fully, in the South and against terrorism in the Bekaa! The Shiites of the state gave a lot to the South, but the Bekaa was not given what it deserves! Today the Bekaa is a ticking time bomb, so do not lose it,” al-Sayyed warned.