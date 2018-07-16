Rouhani Envoy Meets Lebanese Leaders, Urges 'Political Consensus' Govt.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's special envoy Hossein Jaber Ansari on Monday met with a number of Lebanese leaders and called for the formation of a “political consensus” government.

At the Baabda Palace, Ansari handed President Michel Aoun a letter from Rouhani about Iran's stance on the nuclear agreement with world powers, the National News Agency said.

Ansari later held talks in Ain el-Tineh with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

“We hope brotherly Lebanon will witness further stability, unity and rapprochement, and we hope, after the successful parliamentary elections, that a new Lebanese government will be formed through political consensus among the various parties,” the Iranian official said after the meeting.

Speaking after talks later in the day with caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Ansari said “a political solution to the Syrian crisis would not only benefit Syria but also the entire region.”