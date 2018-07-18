Berri to Call 'Consultative Session' if No Progress on Govt.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced Wednesday that he would call for a parliamentary “consultative session” within a week should the government formation process fail to achieve progress.

“So far, there has been no new development in the cabinet formation process. We've been waiting for two months and no progress has been made,” Berri told lawmakers during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting.

“During this period, we critically need the presence of an active government in order to address the country's economic and social crises, and to pull it out of this paralysis and procrastination,” Berri added, calling for “regaining people's confidence and activating the work of state institutions.”

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming the new government on May 24.

Several obstacles are hindering his mission, especially political wrangling over the Christian and Druze shares.