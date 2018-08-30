Court Blocks Construction of Canada Pipeline to Pacific
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
In its decision, the Federal Court of Appeal said Ottawa -- which reached a deal in May to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan for Can$4.5 billion (US$3.5 billion) -- must better consult with indigenous tribes and consider marine traffic impacts.
