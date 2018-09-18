Top Ain el-Hilweh Extremist in Army's Custody

Palestinian factions on Tuesday arrested notorious fugitive Bahaa Hujeir in the al-Tireh neighborhood in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, the National News Agency said.

"He is accused of belonging to the (al-Qaida-linked) Abdullah Azzam Brigades and has been handed over to Lebanese Army intelligence agents," NNA added.

TV networks said Hujeir is suspected of having ties to Mouein Abu Dahr, one of two suicide bombers who attacked the Iranian embassy in Beirut in November 2013.

"The security operation carried out by the Intelligence Directorate required weeks of planning, follow-up, surveillance and security maneuvers," al-Jadeed TV reported.

"He was the mufti of the Abdullah Azzam Brigades and had been hiding in the camp for several years amid several attempts by his father to hand him over to Lebanese authorities," the TV network added.

Al-Jadeed also published a picture showing Hujeir and Abu Dahr along with a number of young men "most of whom were later involved in suicide bombings."