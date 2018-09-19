Nasrallah: Hizbullah to Stay in Syria, a Lot of Attacks Not on Our Arms Transfers

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Wednesday that his group will stay in Syria “until further notice,” as he noted that “a lot” of Israeli airstrikes in Syria were not targeted against weapons shipments for Hizbullah.

“The continuous Israeli aggression against Syria is being carried out under various excuses and claims that Iran is arming Hizbullah in Latakia are totally baseless,” Nasrallah said in a televised address marking the tenth night of Ashura, referring to Israel's latest airstrike on the coastal Syrian region.

“A lot of Israeli attacks on Syria have nothing to do with arms transfers to Hizbullah and Israel is seeking to prevent Syria from obtaining missile capabilities,” Nasrallah added.

“No one can force us to withdraw from Syria and as long as the Syrian leadership needs us we will stay there,” Hizbullah's chief emphasized.

"We will remain there even after the Idlib accord," Nasrallah said, referring to a Russia-Turkey deal to prevent a Syrian regime offensive on the country's last rebel-held stronghold.

Stressing that Lebanon “cannot be separated from what's happening in the region,” Nasrallah noted that Lebanon's so-called dissociation policy is “a serious controversial issue in Lebanon, seeing as the events in the region are critical for the Lebanese people.”

“Had Daesh seized control of Syria, what would have Lebanon's fate been?” he asked.

“Before convincing yourselves, you must convince Daesh and al-Nusra (Front) that the events in Syria and Iraq are internal affairs,” Nasrallah added, addressing some Lebanese parties.

Turning to the stalled Cabinet formation process, Hizbullah's leader lamented that “obstruction and paralysis” are engulfing it and that “no solution is looming in the horizon.”

“No one can eliminate anyone in Lebanon and we must preserve the atmosphere of dialogue and calm,” he added.