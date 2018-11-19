Mustaqbal Lauds Aoun's Efforts to Achieve Govt. 'Breakthrough'

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Monday hailed what it called “the efforts that President Michel Aoun is overseeing to achieve a breakthrough” in the stalled cabinet formation process.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc also called for “understanding the current challenges, ending the policies of time waste and facilitating the missions of the PM-designate.”

“The cabinet line-up is ready with the will and participation of the majority of political forces, except for the side that is still holding back from participation and insisting on imposing its condition of representing the six-MP group,” Mustaqbal added, referring to Hizbullah.

The government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil, Aoun’s close aide and son-in-law, is meanwhile trying to convince the rival parties to accept a settlement based on naming a “consensus” Sunni minister.