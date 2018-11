Medium-caliber weapons were used Friday as a dispute between two men erupted into an armed clash in the Bekaa area of Nahle, media reports said.

“A dispute over inheritance between two men from the Faitrouni family escalated into a gunfight involving the use of machineguns and rocket-propelled grenades on Nahle's road,” MTV reported, quoting security sources.

No one was hurt in the incident according to the TV network.