Syrian Held Trying to Smuggle 20,000 Captagon Pills to KSA

A Syrian national has been arrested at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport as he was trying to smuggle 20,000 Captagon narcotic pills to Saudi Arabia, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

“The inspection unit at RHIA arrested yesterday the Syrian national A.Q., 28, after he attempted to smuggle 20,000 Captagon pills hidden in eight Abu Jabal tea bags,” NNA said.

He intended to travel to the Saudi city of Jeddah aboard a Middle East Airlines flight, the agency added.

“He was referred to the administrative and judicial law enforcement unit where he confessed to smuggling Captagon pills,” NNA said.

“He was later detained and referred to the Central Anti-Narcotics Bureau at the request of the relevant judicial authorities,” the agency added.