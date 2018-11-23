Qaouq Says Hariri Harming Aoun's Presidency, Lebanese Economy

A senior Hizbullah official on Friday accused Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri of “harming” President Michel Aoun’s presidency and the Lebanese economy.

“By insisting on denying the right of independent Sunnis, the PM-designate has harmed everyone. He has harmed the presidential tenure, the anticipated government, the Lebanese economy and the political atmosphere, which has become more tense and polarized,” Hizbullah central council member Sheikh Nabil Qaouq said.

“The solution is ultimately with the PM-designate and any procrastination or disregard for the course of representing all political forces would aggravate the problem,” the Hizbullah official warned.

He added: “Is it in the interest of the government, the people, the Lebanese and the political forces to form a government of political divisions or a government of political accord? From our position we say that it can’t be a government of political accord if a broad segment of the Lebanese society is excluded and eliminated.”|

The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.