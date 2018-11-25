Qaouq: Crisis to Continue as Long as Hariri Disregards Vote Results

Qaouq: Crisis to Continue as Long as Hariri Disregards Vote Resultsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A senior Hizbullah official warned Sunday that the government formation crisis “will continue” as long as Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri refuses to represent six pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs in the new cabinet.
“The government crisis in Lebanon is aggravating and growing more complicated due to the PM-designate’s disregard for the results of the parliamentary elections and for the right of the independent Sunni MPs to governmental representation, especially that they represent a significant segment of the Lebanese,” Hizbullah central council member Sheikh Nabil Qaouq said.
“Ballot boxes gave those MPs the right to cabinet representation and not Hizbullah’s stance, which is a national and ethical stance that supports the right of these MPs, especially that some accepted the results of elections for all religious communities, but when the issue reached the independent Sunnis, they insisted on rejecting their representation,” Qaouq added.
He however noted that “this insistence has yielded an opposite result.”
“It has boosted the strength of their representation and influence in the political equation and no one can overlook them anymore. That’s why this means that as long as the PM-designate continues to disregard the results of the elections and the right of these MPs to representation, the crisis will continue,” the Hizbullah official warned.
He however added that Hizbullah is “keen on reaching a solution” while noting that “the obstacle was created by the PM-designate and its solution lies with the PM-designate.”
The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of the pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.
Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.
Hariri has rejected the demand, announcing that he’d rather step down than give the aforementioned lawmakers a seat from his own share in the government.
The minute Hezbollah hands in to Hariri the name of it's three representatives, the government will be formed. Hezbollah's insistence on waiting on the word from abroad is the only reason the government hasn't been formed. In 2013/14 Hezbollah and it's allies shut down all of PM designate Salam and president Sleiman's offers stalled for nine month with demands. From no share for the president to no less than 9-9-6 split, etc.
Remember this from Hasan Nasrallah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ZTCtgg7Is
when the word came from Davos on the lips of Iran's FM Zarif, the original 8-8-8 formula became OK, the president got his share and all of Hezbollah and co demands disappeared. A fortnight later we had a government.
Also Hezballah had promised it will not interfere with the government formation insisting this was the sole responsibility of the PM designate and the president of the republic. The instance on a seat for one of the six so called independent Sunnis began right after this news item appeared in in Al-Akhbar about the Syrian regime's displeasure with how it's Sunni allies were being treated by M8. This also explains Gebran Bassil stance as of late.
الاخبار:ان القيادة السورية مستاءة من طريقة تعامل بعض قوى 8 آذار مع قضية توزير السُّنة المستقلين، متوقفة عند صمت هؤلاء وعدم دعمهم "حق حلفائهم". ولفتت القيادة السورية إلى ان النواب السُّنة دفعوا ثمناً باهظاً بعد عام 2005، نتيجة علاقتهم بسوريا.
Blah, blah, blah... uff!
@libanaisresilient, ignorance is no excuse for stupidity. I don't blame you for not being able to understand what is written or what is said in the clip. I do blame your parents and your teachers for not discouraging your childish stupidity because that has fostered your innate ignorance.
@extraterrestrial.alien spare us of your extensive biased analysis. Hariri is a puppet of killer MBS and right now trust me, the world couldn't be more satisfied with a clear demonstration of ineptitude from a Saudi stooge. Let Hizbollah rule Lebanon! Iranian nationals or proxies wasn't involved in the world's major terrorist attacks.
No one trust your liar custodians. Hariri is just a proxy of a killer, we're couldn't be happier seeing his irrelevance in Lebanon.
Hariri should go back to KSA, the world doesn't need any Saudi agents outside KSA. Enough is enough.
Hopefully soon KSA embassies will be closed in all western states. We don't want the presence of authoritarian assassins in our countries. These sick Muslims are using embassies to lure people in attempt to kill them! Barbarians!