Al-Rahi: No One Has Right to Obstruct Govt. Formation

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi announced Sunday that “no one has the right” to obstruct the formation of the new government.

“No matter what the reasons might be, no one has the right to obstruct the formation of the government over personal or partisan demands,” al-Rahi said at Beirut airport upon his return from a visit to the Vatican.

“Those concerned about Lebanon would offer sacrifices,” al-Rahi added.

The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.

Hariri has rejected the demand, announcing that he’d rather step down than give the aforementioned lawmakers a seat from his own share in the government.