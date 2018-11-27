Roads Blocked in Protest at Wahhab's Anti-Hariri Remarks

Several roads were blocked Tuesday evening in the capital Beirut in protest at remarks voiced by ex-minister Wiam Wahhab against Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

The Traffic Management Center said protesters blocked the road between Qasqas and the airport, the Sports City road near Tariq al-Jedideh, the nearby Cola roundabout and the vital Corniche al-Mazraa highway.

The coastal highway between Beirut and the South had witnessed similar protests overnight.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement’s leadership meanwhile issued a statement urging “members and citizens in the capital and all regions to refrain from any negative reactions such as road blocking and tire burning.”

Urging them to “abide by the law, cooperate with the competent authorities and not to heed calls that could harm stability,” the leadership asked al-Mustaqbal’s regional departments to “address any violation on the ground in order to preserve the safety of citizens’ movement.”

Wahhab has lashed out repeatedly at Hariri in recent days against the backdrop of the ongoing spat over the formation of the new government.

“Had his father not been the martyr premier (Rafik Hariri), no one would have even appointed him as a building janitor,” Wahhab tweeted.

Hizbullah MPs Hassan Fadlallah and Al-Walid Sukkariyeh have also hit out at Hariri in recent days.