Report: Hizbullah Still Keen on Hariri's Designation, Not behind Campaigns

Hizbullah still wants Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to form the new government and it is not behind the hostile campaigns against him, sources close to the party said.

“Despite al-Mustaqbal Movement’s campaigns against it, Hizbullah is still keen on Hariri’s presence in the premier post,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Thursday.

The sources also denied claims that the party has issued an “order” to launch political campaigns against Hariri, noting that “the party’s decision to back the demand of the independent Sunni MPs has nothing to do with the exchanges that might happen between some political figures and al-Mustaqbal Movement.”

The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.

Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.

Hariri has rejected the demand, announcing that he’d rather step down than give the aforementioned lawmakers a seat from his own share in the government.