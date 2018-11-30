'Good Signs' on U.S.-China Trade, Trump Says ahead of Xi Talks

President Donald Trump said Friday that there are "good signs" ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on resolving their countries' heavyweight trade war.

"There's some good signs, we'll see what happens," the U.S leader said in Buenos Aires, where he was attending the Group of 20 summit and was to have dinner with Xi on Saturday.

"If we could make a deal, that would be good. I think they want to, and I think we'd like to."