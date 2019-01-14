Turkey Vows to Continue Fight against Kurdish Militia after Trump Threat

Turkey Vows to Continue Fight against Kurdish Militia after Trump Threatإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Turkey on Monday vowed to continue fighting a US-backed Kurdish militia which it views as a terrorist group after Donald Trump warned of economic devastation if Turkey attacks Kurdish forces as American troops withdraw.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter that there was "no difference" between the Islamic State extremist group and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia. "We will continue to fight against them all."
