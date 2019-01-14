Mobile version

Turkey Vows to Continue Fight against Kurdish Militia after Trump Threat

by Naharnet Newsdesk 14 January 2019, 08:26
Turkey on Monday vowed to continue fighting a US-backed Kurdish militia which it views as a terrorist group after Donald Trump warned of economic devastation if Turkey attacks Kurdish forces as American troops withdraw.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter that there was "no difference" between the Islamic State extremist group and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia. "We will continue to fight against them all."

