Neymar on Foot Injury: Leaving It Up to God

Brazilian football star Neymar said on his Instagram feed Thursday that he was leaving everything in God's hands after his club Paris Saint-Germain announced he had suffered fresh injury to his right foot.

"Your will be done, God," the forward wrote, next to a photo of one of his tattoos on which it is written on his thigh: "1% luck, 99% faith." Neymar is a devout evangelical Christian.

His club said the injury sustained Wednesday in a French Cup match against Strasbourg was to his fifth metatarsal, which was already fractured last season.

The extent of the problem this time was not yet known. Neymar added no details on his social media post. Tests in the coming days will reveal how serious it is.

But the recurrence comes three weeks before PSG play Manchester United in the Champions League. It is also a worry for the Selecao as Brazil host the Copa America between June 14 and July 7.