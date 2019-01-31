Consultative Gathering Denies Divisions over Govt. Candidate

MP Abdul Rahim Mrad of the Hizbullah-backed Consultative Gathering Sunni MPs slammed as “untrue” the claims that the Gathering MPs are divided over the name of the figure they wish to represent them in the new government.

“Allegations about divisions or a split within the Gathering are untrue. The whole six MPs of the group are committed and unambiguously agree to any of the three names put forward,” stressed Mrad.

Reports have said that some Gathering members, Faisal Karami and Jihad al-Samad, have rejected a suggestion to nominate Hassan Mrad, the son of Abdul Rahim Mrad, as their candidate for a ministerial seat.

The Gathering’s three candidates are Karami’s adviser Othman Majzoub, Taha Naji and Hassan Mrad.

“The Gathering is more united today than ever. It would be a great victory for Lebanon and the Lebanese if the government is formed,” added Mrad.