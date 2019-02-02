New Cabinet Vows to Face Economic Challenges, Forms Committee to Draft Policy Statement

Lebanon’s newly formed government has held its first meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, and a ministerial committee tasked with drafting the policy statement was formed.

The country’s leaders have vowed to deal with the political and economic challenges the country faces.

The meeting was attended by the 30 Cabinet ministers as well as President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri..

Aoun chaired the meeting and called for expediting the country’s policy statement “for Lebanon to be able to face the numerous challenges ahead.”

The Cabinet formed a 10-member committee whose job will be to draft a government policy statement that will be read in Parliament ahead of a vote of confidence.

It will hold a meeting on Monday.

Besides Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the committee includes Ministers of: Information Jamal Jarrah, Economy Mansour Bteish, State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib, Presidency Affairs Salim Jreissati, Education Akram Shehayyeb, State Minister for Administrative Development May Chidiac, Finance Ali Hassan Khalil, Public Works Youssef Fenianos, and Sports and Youth Mohammed Fneish.

At the beginning of the session, Aoun congratulated the ministers for assuming their new posts, mainly the four women ministers.

President Michel Aoun was quoted by his office as telling the ministers that "there are many challenges ahead of us that we have to face," adding that there is no time to waste.