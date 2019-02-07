Berri: Oil Companies Were Warned about Israel Infringing on Territorial Waters

Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday, said he raised with visiting Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, the Israeli violations against Lebanon’s offshore gas blocks.

After meeting Conte, Berri told reporters “it was necessary to raise the issue of Israeli violations against Block 9. We have warned the oil companies excavating in Lebanon’s oil, including the Italian ENI, on the issue.”

The Speaker added that he is going to discuss the matter with French President Emmanuel Macron, and how Israel is seeking to steal Lebanon’s oil.

However, he did not say when the two will meet.

Earlier, Berri had said that Israel had licensed a company to excavate for oil and gas near disputed areas with Lebanon.

In 2018, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in a pair of offshore zones, including Block 9 which Israel says belongs to it.

A consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI, and Novatek has pledged to begin drilling off Lebanon's coast in 2019.

Total has said that the dispute between Lebanon and Israel over Block 9 only covers eight percent of its surface area.

But Lebanese officials have said the whole zone belongs to Lebanon, and Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has insisted it is solidly in Israeli territory.