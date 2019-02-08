Mobile version

Man Sets Himself Ablaze in Schoolyard

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 February 2019, 14:23
A parent of a student in Koura's Bkeftine school has set himself on fire in its courtyard on Friday in protest at the administration's refusal to give his daughter an attestation so he could move her to another school, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

The school has reportedly refused his demand because he has been unable to pay the accumulated due tuition fees.

The man was admitted to hospital for treatment, but he soon succumbed to his injuries, NNA added.

Thumb justice 08 February 2019, 14:51

Nothing short of a violent revolution is needed to achieve social justice for all.

Thumb s.o.s 08 February 2019, 15:04

Wel3et!

So the school was blackmailing the family. Of course the director is an FPM party member and impunity will prevail.

