Man Sets Himself Ablaze in Schoolyard

A parent of a student in Koura's Bkeftine school has set himself on fire in its courtyard on Friday in protest at the administration's refusal to give his daughter an attestation so he could move her to another school, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

The school has reportedly refused his demand because he has been unable to pay the accumulated due tuition fees.

The man was admitted to hospital for treatment, but he soon succumbed to his injuries, NNA added.