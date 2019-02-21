Cabinet Convenes in Baabda in First Session after Confidence Vote

Lebanon’s government convened at the Presidential Palace in Baabda in its first meeting since gaining the vote of confidence in Parliament last week.

President Michel Aoun has chaired the meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

As per custom, the two held a closed-door meeting before the session began.

May Chidiac, State Minister for Administrative Development, said she is going to raise the controversial visit of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib to Syria.

“We will raise Gharib’s visit to Syria, and the position of (Defense Minister Elias) Bou Saab came before the cabinet meets (to either approve or not). We will confirm the policy of dissociation,” said Chidiac.

Gharib has visited Syria early this week, a move that raised controversy. Discussions in Syria focused on the issue of the return of Syrian refugees.

Bou Saab made a stance on Syria at the Munich security conference on restoring ties with Damascus and establishing safe zones for refugee returns.

Asked whether the Progressive Socialist Party is going to raise the issue of Gharib, PSP Education Minister Akram Shehayyeb said: “We will see how the discussion goes.”