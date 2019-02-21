Car Bomb Kills 20 near Anti-IS Base in East Syria

A car bomb on Thursday killed 20 people including 14 oil workers near a base used by U.S.-backed forces battling the Islamic State group in east Syria, a war monitor said.

"The car bomb was detonated remotely in the village of Shheel" close to an oil field acting as a base for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces fighting IS, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Six conscripts from the Kurdish-led SDF were also killed as they escorted the workers in vehicles from the Omar oil field, it said.