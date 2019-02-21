Al-Jadeed, PSP Drop Lawsuits against Each Other

Al-Jadeed television and the Progressive Socialist Party announced Thursday that they would drop the lawsuits that they had filed against each other in the wake of the grenade attack on the TV network.

The announcement was made during a visit to the network's building by Industry Minister Wael Abu Faour of the PSP, where he met with al-Jadeed's chairwoman Karma Khayyat.

The young man who carried out the grenade attack, Mazen Lamaa, had turned himself in a few days ago, confessing that he was behind the assault and that his cousin who was with him in the car had not been aware of his intentions.

PSP leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat had met with Druze clerics in Mukhtara weeks ago and urged them to find a settlement regarding Lamaa, who said that he hurled the grenade in protest at a satirical show that “insulted” the Druze community.

Khayat on Thursday thanked the PSP and Jumblat for “the civilized manner in which the culprit was handed over and in which the attack on al-Jadeed was approached.”