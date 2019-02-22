Chelsea 'Refute' FIFA's Findings They Broke Under-Age Player Rules, Will Appeal
Chelsea said Friday they "categorically refute" FIFA's finding that they broke rules on registering under-age players and will appeal the decision.
The Premier League club have been banned from signing new players in the next two transfer windows as punishment.
"Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA disciplinary committee and will therefore be appealing the decision," said a statement on the club's website.
