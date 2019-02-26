Mobile version

UN Says It Has Finally Reached Aid Warehouse on Yemen Frontlines

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 February 2019, 12:47
The UN said Tuesday it had reached a food aid warehouse on the frontlines in Yemen, holding enough supplies to feed millions of people, for the first time since September.

"I have just received a piece of good news. Finally, it was possible for us to reach the Red Sea Mills," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a pledging conference for Yemen in Geneva.

A spokesman for the World Food Programme told AFP that it was an evaluation mission that had reached the warehouse near the western port city of Hodeida.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
