Libyan Strongman Haftar Tells Macron No Ceasefire for Now

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is leading a military offensive against the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, rejected a ceasefire requested by French President Emmanuel Macron during talks in Paris, an Elysee official said Wednesday.

Haftar said the conditions for halting hostilities "were not met," while acknowledging that a "political dialogue" is needed to end the standoff with his rival, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the official said on condition of anonymity.