U.S. Says Could Send More Troops to Mideast

The United States is considering deploying more troops to the Middle East as it looks for ways to enhance the protection of its forces in the turbulent region, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Thursday.

Shanahan denied news reports that plans call for the deployment of as many as 10,000 more troops to the region, where tensions between the U.S. and Iran are on the rise.

"What we're looking at, are there things that we can do to enhance force protection in the Middle East?" he said, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon. "It may involve sending additional troops."