7 Hurt in Suspected Package Bomb Blast in France's Lyon
At least seven people were wounded Friday by a suspected package bomb blast on a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon, southeast France, the local prosecutors' office said.
The area where the explosion occurred, on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic city center, has been evacuated, according to AFP journalists at the scene.
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, a spokesman for the prosecutors' office said.