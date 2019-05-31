Palestinian Teen Shot Dead by Israeli Forces

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In a statement the ministry said Abdullah Ghaith, 16, "died after he was shot by Israeli occupation soldiers close to Bethlehem and his heart and lungs were penetrated."

Palestinian media suggested he was seeking to breach an Israeli fence to get into Jerusalem to pray at the revered Al-Aqsa mosque on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

But there was no independent confirmation of the circumstances of his death and the Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.