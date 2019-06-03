Report: Mustaqbal Says Bassil Seeking Appointments Hegemony

The current confrontation between the Free Patriotic Movement and al-Mustaqbal Movement is linked to FPM chief Jebran “Bassil's attempt to control the expected (administrative and security) appointments, Mustaqbal sources said.

“Al-Mustaqbal Movement feels that Bassil is staging a preemptive campaign over appointments in preparation to the post-Eid al-Fitr cabinet session,” the sources told al-Akhbar newspaper in remarks published Monday.

Bassil “has not concealed his intention to interfere in the Internal Security Forces appointments and his latest attempt to change the ISF director general. He is also eying the state prosecutor post, one of the most important Sunni posts, and the posts of the central bank ruler's deputies and Middle East Airlines,” the sources charged.

The sources also warned that there is “major dismay in al-Mustaqbal Movement over the attack on (ISF chief Maj. Gen. Imad) Othman, which harms the popularity of Prime Minister (Saad) Hariri among his popular base.”

“There is real fear that things might escalate in the Cabinet to reach a clash,” the sources added, noting that “everyone is awaiting Hariri's return from abroad.”

A fierce FPM-Mustaqbal war of words has been raging for several days now over remarks attributed to Bassil in some media reports.

Bassil has distanced himself from the remarks and launched an acrimonious response against his critics, describing them as “mad lunatics.”

The Military Court's controversial ruling in the Hajj-Itani-Ghabash case has also contributed to the standoff between the two parties.