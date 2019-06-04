Hassan Stresses Security Forces Readiness, Othman Says Tripoli Attacker was Troubled

Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan on Tuesday stressed that security forces maintain full readiness to tackle any security incident, in the wake of the deadly overnight attack in the northern city of Tripoli.

“Security in the country will remain controlled and all security and military agencies are united and integrated,” al-Hassan said at a press conference after inspecting the city and the clashes zone.

Authorities “will not allow the violation of security in any region in Lebanon by groups whose objectives and background are suspicious,” she underlined.

She added: “The terrorist act is condemned and rejected and it ended up with the terrorist blowing himself up with an explosive vest he was wearing.”

“Terrorism enjoys no support in Tripoli nor in all Lebanese regions,” al-Hassan said.

She had earlier announced at the site of the siege that ended with the gunman’s death that the incident was an “individual” one.

“We put an end to it and we hope it won’t be repeated and there should be full readiness,” the minister added, reassuring that authorities are “prepared and on alert for any future incident.”

Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman, who accompanied al-Hassan on her tour, for his part said that the attacker was in an “unstable psychological state.”

“What happened was an individual incident and a painful act of terror and we are maintaining full readiness,” he added.

A lone gunman using a motorcycle fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers and wounding several others before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops.

The army identified the gunman as Abdul Rahman Mabsout, but gave no other details. LBCI said Mabsout was a former member of the Islamic State group who fought with the extremist movement in Syria. It said he had been detained when he returned to Lebanon in 2016 and was released a year later.

The military statement said the shooter first fired at a branch of the Lebanese Central Bank, then shot at police and later at an army vehicle.